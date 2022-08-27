Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.40-$4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

Consolidated Edison stock traded down $0.93 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $98.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,098,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,015. Consolidated Edison has a 12 month low of $71.52 and a 12 month high of $101.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.56, a P/E/G ratio of 11.03 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Consolidated Edison will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ED. Mizuho decreased their price target on Consolidated Edison from $100.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an equal weight rating to a sell rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Consolidated Edison from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $86.00.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ED. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,909,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,145 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,472,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,440,000 after purchasing an additional 178,781 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 22.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,030,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,579,000 after purchasing an additional 190,138 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 26.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 839,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $79,438,000 after purchasing an additional 177,039 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 38.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 611,068 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,854,000 after acquiring an additional 169,788 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.73% of the company’s stock.

About Consolidated Edison

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.