Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 61,932 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 897,363 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 61,932 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $42,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter valued at $2,507,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 156,125,921 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $7,857,828,000 after purchasing an additional 12,642,202 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Comcast by 911.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,571,121 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $381,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,822,276 shares during the period. SRS Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Comcast by 162.9% in the 4th quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,187,614 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $361,753,000 after purchasing an additional 4,454,106 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Comcast by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 178,004,947 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $8,958,989,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198,673 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on CMCSA shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Pivotal Research dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.17.

Comcast Price Performance

CMCSA stock opened at $36.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $39.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.00. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $61.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.09. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. Comcast’s payout ratio is 35.29%.

Comcast Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

