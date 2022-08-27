Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Sells 146,395 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 156,168 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 146,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $33,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guardian Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 9,302 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 281 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,674 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. MCIA Inc grew its holdings in Salesforce by 0.5% in the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 10,681 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank Sioux Falls grew its holdings in Salesforce by 4.0% in the first quarter. First National Bank Sioux Falls now owns 1,366 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Stock Performance

Salesforce stock opened at $165.23 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $154.55 and a 1-year high of $311.75. The stock has a market cap of $164.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 305.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Salesforce ( NYSE:CRM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $315.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Salesforce has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.53, for a total transaction of $412,919.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,983,998,397.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total transaction of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 77,749 shares of company stock worth $13,747,316 in the last ninety days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

