Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Increases Position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 306.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 481,067 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 362,640 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $24,698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Sanofi in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sanofi by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 10,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 5,169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Stock Up 0.8 %

SNY stock opened at $40.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $103.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.48. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $39.85 and a 52 week high of $58.10. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. On average, research analysts expect that Sanofi will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Sanofi from €121.00 ($123.47) to €127.00 ($129.59) in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $108.38.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

