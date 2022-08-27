Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $30.60 Million Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,806 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 9,437 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $30,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TMO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $2,784,029,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,982,611 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $20,672,838,000 after buying an additional 1,143,333 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 1st quarter worth about $552,948,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 146.4% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,043,844 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $696,497,000 after purchasing an additional 620,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,223,173 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,828,875,000 after purchasing an additional 529,712 shares in the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TMO opened at $563.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $563.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $558.30. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $497.83 and a one year high of $672.34. The firm has a market cap of $220.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Announces Dividend

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.92 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 17.37%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.60 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.39%.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In other news, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total transaction of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,424,406.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 814 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $597.24, for a total transaction of $486,153.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,440,572.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.32, for a total value of $9,019,800.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,424,406.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,397 shares of company stock valued at $33,012,754. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $675.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $678.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific to $685.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $662.07.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

(Get Rating)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.