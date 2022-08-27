Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $28.30 Million Holdings in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. cut its stake in TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) by 69.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,734,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,106,200 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in TransAlta were worth $28,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TAC. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 157.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. bought a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in TransAlta by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in TransAlta by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the last quarter. 76.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on TAC. StockNews.com lowered TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, TheStreet lowered TransAlta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.44.

TAC stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.83 and a beta of 0.98. TransAlta Co. has a twelve month low of $9.44 and a twelve month high of $12.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.91 and its 200-day moving average is $10.72.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $449.56 million. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.86% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.0388 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is -12.60%.

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

