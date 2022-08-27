Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $23.35 Million Position in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) by 27.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,896,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Sandstorm Gold were worth $23,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Sandstorm Gold by 6.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,290,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,943,000 after buying an additional 1,246,469 shares during the period. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 5,462,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,868,000 after purchasing an additional 63,919 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after purchasing an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Sandstorm Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. increased its stake in Sandstorm Gold by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 3,334,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,677,000 after purchasing an additional 70,116 shares in the last quarter. 40.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAND has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $14.75 to $13.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold stock opened at $5.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.56 and a beta of 0.98. Sandstorm Gold Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.30 and a 1-year high of $9.18. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.86.

Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were paid a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.75%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

