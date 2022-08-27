Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $21.65 Million Stock Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 147.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 364,105 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 217,083 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $21,646,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 73,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 14,352 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,318 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 142,691 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,482,000 after purchasing an additional 5,613 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,783 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 393.7% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 46,496 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after purchasing an additional 37,078 shares in the last quarter. 80.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GILD. SVB Leerink began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Gilead Sciences from $71.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.40.

GILD stock opened at $62.37 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $62.30 and its 200-day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

