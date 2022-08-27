Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Decreases Stock Position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 45.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 149,960 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 122,736 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Check Point Software Technologies worth $20,733,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,509 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 21,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on CHKP. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Check Point Software Technologies from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Bank of America raised Check Point Software Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.00.

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $121.68 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $122.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.21. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a one year low of $107.85 and a one year high of $149.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.26 billion, a PE ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.60.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.02. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 25.49% and a net margin of 35.15%. The firm had revenue of $571.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $560.40 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

