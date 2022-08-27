Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Boosts Position in Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Absolute Software Co. (NASDAQ:ABST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,277,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 329,033 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Absolute Software were worth $19,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Absolute Software by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Absolute Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Absolute Software by 303.1% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 35,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 26,650 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ABST opened at $12.06 on Friday. Absolute Software Co. has a 1 year low of $6.79 and a 1 year high of $12.62. The firm has a market cap of $616.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.13 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.84.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a $0.062 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.08%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ABST. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of Absolute Software from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Absolute Software from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Absolute Software from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Absolute Software Corporation develops, markets, and provides cloud-based endpoint visibility and control platform for the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for enterprise and public sector organizations. The company offers the Absolute platform to provide the connectivity, visibility, and control of data and devices of the operating system; to recover automatically to a secure operational state without user intervention; to support various other security controls and productivity tools from decay and vulnerabilities; and to enable measurement of the health, compliance, and state of decay of endpoint security controls and productivity tools self-healing if the application becomes uninstalled or broken.

