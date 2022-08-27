Connectome (CNTM) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Connectome (CNTM) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 26th. Connectome has a total market capitalization of $217,934.45 and $384,241.00 worth of Connectome was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Connectome coin can now be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000891 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Connectome has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004952 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20,200.03 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005015 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004949 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00003829 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002531 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00128254 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032392 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086094 BTC.

About Connectome

CNTM is a coin. It launched on May 7th, 2019. Connectome’s total supply is 1,213,183 coins and its circulating supply is 1,210,675 coins. Connectome’s official Twitter account is @Connectome_to and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Connectome is connectome.to.

Connectome Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Connectome is a technology platform to realize human-like AI assistant, “Virtual Human Agent” (VHA) that can respond to users not only through speech but also via eye contact and facial expressions. Connectome’s VHA combines cutting-edge technologies such as Machine Learning, AI, Blockchain, AR/VR, Robotics and IoT. Through the synergy of such technologies, it will function like a virtual human being that can recognize emotions and has a memory, as well as being highly secure due to decentralized data management built on blockchain technology. The initial VHA is named “Rachel”. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Connectome directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Connectome should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Connectome using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

