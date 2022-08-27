Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB) Short Interest Update

Concord Acquisition Corp III (NYSE:CNDB – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 333.3% from the July 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth $121,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 2nd quarter worth $248,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $2,005,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 1st quarter worth $4,343,000. Finally, Starboard Value LP bought a new position in shares of Concord Acquisition Corp III in the 4th quarter worth $2,381,000. 34.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Concord Acquisition Corp III Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CNDB traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.97. The company had a trading volume of 3,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,577. Concord Acquisition Corp III has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $10.40. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.94.

About Concord Acquisition Corp III

Concord Acquisition Corp III does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

