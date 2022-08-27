Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27.

Computer Services Stock Up 0.2 %

OTCMKTS:CSVI opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $60.71.

About Computer Services

Computer Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides core processing, digital banking, managed services, payments processing, print and electronic distribution, and regulatory compliance solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities in the United States. The company offers processing, maintenance, and support services; software licensing and installation services; and professional services, as well as sells equipment and supplies.

