Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI) Announces Dividend of $0.29

Computer Services, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CSVI – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 27th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of 0.29 per share by the technology company on Monday, September 26th. This represents a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from Computer Services’s previous dividend of $0.27.
Computer Services Stock Up 0.2 %
OTCMKTS:CSVI opened at $57.10 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.01. Computer Services has a twelve month low of $36.00 and a twelve month high of $60.71.
About Computer Services
