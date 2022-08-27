Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Compass Group Trading Down 3.0 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.
Compass Group Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.
About Compass Group
Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.
