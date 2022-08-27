Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY) Short Interest Update

Compass Group PLC (OTCMKTS:CMPGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,400 shares, an increase of 116.5% from the July 31st total of 84,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 237,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Compass Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CMPGY traded down $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.01. The company had a trading volume of 112,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,900. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $22.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.16. Compass Group has a fifty-two week low of $19.32 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Compass Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a $0.1032 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Compass Group

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Compass Group from GBX 1,825 ($22.05) to GBX 1,940 ($23.44) in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. HSBC lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Bryan, Garnier & Co raised Compass Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Compass Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Compass Group from GBX 2,100 ($25.37) to GBX 2,150 ($25.98) in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,973.00.

Compass Group PLC operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

