Comparing Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO) and Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF)

Real Good Food (NASDAQ:RGF – Get Rating) and Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Real Good Food and Sovos Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Real Good Food -25.29% -2,730.68% -56.09% Sovos Brands -4.47% 9.21% 3.97%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Real Good Food and Sovos Brands’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Real Good Food $84.08 million 2.12 -$34.98 million N/A N/A Sovos Brands $719.19 million 2.16 $1.92 million ($0.36) -42.78

Analyst Recommendations

Sovos Brands has higher revenue and earnings than Real Good Food.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Real Good Food and Sovos Brands, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Real Good Food 0 0 4 0 3.00 Sovos Brands 0 0 12 0 3.00

Real Good Food presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 102.60%. Sovos Brands has a consensus target price of $17.73, indicating a potential upside of 15.11%. Given Real Good Food’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Real Good Food is more favorable than Sovos Brands.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

17.0% of Real Good Food shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.3% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 9.2% of Sovos Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sovos Brands beats Real Good Food on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Real Good Food

The Real Good Food Company, Inc., through its subsidiary, Real Good Foods, LLC operates as a health and wellness focused frozen food company in the United States. The company develops, manufactures, and markets foods designed to be high in protein, low in sugar, and made from gluten- and grain-free ingredients. It offers comfort foods, such as bacon wrapped stuffed chicken, chicken enchiladas, grain-free cheesy bread breakfast sandwiches, and various entrée bowls under the Realgood Foods Co. brand name, as well as sells private-label products. The company serves retailers, which primarily sell its products through natural and conventional grocery, drug, club, and mass merchandise stores. It also sells its products through its e-commerce channel, which includes direct-to-consumer sales through its website, as well as through its retail customers' online platforms. The company was formerly known as Project Clean, Inc. and changed its name to The Real Good Food Company, Inc. in October 2021. The Real Good Food Company, Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Sovos Brands

Sovos Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands. The company sells its products principally to retail outlets and wholesale distributors, including traditional supermarkets, mass merchants, warehouse clubs, wholesalers, specialty food distributors, military commissaries, and non-food outlets, such as drug store chains, dollar stores, and e-commerce retailers. Sovos Brands, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

