Comparing SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK) & American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK)

SmartFinancial (NASDAQ:SMBK – Get Rating) and American Bank (OTCMKTS:AMBK – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

SmartFinancial has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, American Bank has a beta of 0.06, suggesting that its stock price is 94% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for SmartFinancial and American Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SmartFinancial 0 0 3 0 3.00 American Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dividends

SmartFinancial presently has a consensus target price of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 13.02%. Given SmartFinancial’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe SmartFinancial is more favorable than American Bank.

SmartFinancial pays an annual dividend of $0.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. American Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. SmartFinancial pays out 13.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SmartFinancial has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares SmartFinancial and American Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SmartFinancial 21.34% 8.85% 0.81% American Bank N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.1% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.9% of SmartFinancial shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SmartFinancial and American Bank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SmartFinancial $149.18 million 2.91 $34.79 million $2.11 12.16 American Bank N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SmartFinancial has higher revenue and earnings than American Bank.

Summary

SmartFinancial beats American Bank on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SmartFinancial

SmartFinancial, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, and Consumer and Other segments. The company offers noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, interest-bearing demand, savings, money market, time deposit, individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and residential real estate, consumer real estate, and construction and land development loans; commercial and financial loans; mortgage loans; and direct consumer installment loans, educational, and other revolving credit loans; and overdraft facilities. In addition, the company offers wealth management, insurance, mortgage origination, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of March 1, 2022, it had 41 full-service branches and 2 loan production offices in East and Middle Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. The company is headquartered in Knoxville, Tennessee.

About American Bank

American Bank Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for American Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumer, business, institutional, and governmental customers. It accepts a range of interest-bearing checking and money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers commercial, industrial, and other loans; commercial mortgage loans; commercial construction loans; residential mortgage loans; and consumer loans, including personal term loans, personal credit lines, automobile loans, home equity loans, and home equity lines of credit and loans. In addition, it provides online or mobile banking, automated teller machine, safe deposit box rental, and wire transfer services, as well as sells checks and checkbooks, and purchases investment securities. The company operates an office located in Allentown, Pennsylvania; and a loan production office in Blue Bell, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in Allentown, Pennsylvania.

