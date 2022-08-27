Comparing PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE) & Sasol (NYSE:SSL)

Sasol (NYSE:SSL – Get Rating) and PetroQuest Energy (OTCMKTS:PQUE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Sasol and PetroQuest Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sasol 0 1 2 0 2.67 PetroQuest Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Sasol has a beta of 2.62, suggesting that its share price is 162% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PetroQuest Energy has a beta of 1.56, suggesting that its share price is 56% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Sasol and PetroQuest Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sasol $18.15 billion 0.73 $588.89 million N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy $108.29 million 0.00 -$6.63 million ($0.55) -0.04

Sasol has higher revenue and earnings than PetroQuest Energy.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.4% of Sasol shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Sasol shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.8% of PetroQuest Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sasol and PetroQuest Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sasol N/A N/A N/A PetroQuest Energy -4.93% N/A -3.76%

Summary

Sasol beats PetroQuest Energy on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sasol

(Get Rating)

Sasol Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. The company operates through Mining, Gas, Fuels, Chemicals Africa, Chemicals America, and Chemicals Eurasia segments. It operates coal mines; and develops and manages upstream interests in oil and gas exploration and production in Mozambique, South Africa, Canada, and Gabon. The company also markets and sells liquid fuels, pipeline gas, and electricity; and develops, implements, and manages international gas-to-liquids processes. In addition, it produces and markets polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, ketones, alcohols, acrylates, phenolics, ammonium nitrate base products, and sulphur dioxide, as well mining reagents for use in various applications, such as aerosols, cosmetics, fragrances, packaging, paints, adhesives, pharmaceuticals,plastics, mining, pulp and paper, steel, textiles, water treatment and purification, agricultural fertilizers, and chemicals. Further, the company markets organic and inorganic commodity and specialty chemicals comprising organics, inorganics, wax, phenolic, carbon, ammonia, and specialty gases; and offers engineering services. Sasol Limited was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

About PetroQuest Energy

(Get Rating)

PetroQuest Energy, Inc. operates as an independent oil and gas company in Texas and Louisiana. The company acquires, explores for, develops, and operates oil and gas properties. As of December 31, 2017, it had estimated proved reserves of 1.8 million barrels of oil; 19.4 billion cubic feet equivalent of natural gas liquids; and 125.4 billion cubic feet of natural gas. PetroQuest Energy, Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Lafayette, Louisiana.

