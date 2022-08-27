Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Director Allison Pickens Sells 924 Shares

Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Get Rating) Director Allison Pickens sold 924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.86, for a total transaction of $52,538.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,029 shares in the company, valued at $513,388.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Allison Pickens also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Commvault Systems alerts:

On Monday, August 22nd, Allison Pickens sold 500 shares of Commvault Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.15, for a total transaction of $29,075.00.

Commvault Systems Stock Performance

CVLT stock opened at $55.52 on Friday. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $53.87 and a one year high of $84.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 111.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $60.07 and a 200-day moving average of $61.95.

Institutional Trading of Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. Commvault Systems had a net margin of 2.96% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The firm had revenue of $197.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Starboard Value LP lifted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 4,289,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,624,000 after purchasing an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,851,465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,523,000 after acquiring an additional 768,098 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,471,153 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $170,312,000 after acquiring an additional 397,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,991,987 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $125,296,000 after acquiring an additional 168,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,575,587 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,540,000 after acquiring an additional 10,057 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.67.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Commvault Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commvault Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.