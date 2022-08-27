Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) Short Interest Update

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,490,000 shares, a drop of 42.1% from the July 31st total of 12,930,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,250,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Community Health Systems Stock Down 6.4 %

CYH traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,792,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,204,813. Community Health Systems has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $15.29. The company has a market capitalization of $414.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.06 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.28.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($2.51). Community Health Systems had a negative net margin of 0.31% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Community Health Systems will post -1.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Community Health Systems

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

In other news, Chairman Wayne T. Smith acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $600,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,777,588. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, Director James S. Ely III bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 301,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,495. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Wayne T. Smith bought 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,259,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,777,588. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 220,000 shares of company stock valued at $701,200 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CYH. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 109.1% during the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $42,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the second quarter worth about $52,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CYH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Community Health Systems from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems to $6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.50.

About Community Health Systems

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

