Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW) Short Interest Up 422.0% in August

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a growth of 422.0% from the July 31st total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 274,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Comera Life Sciences Price Performance

Comera Life Sciences stock remained flat at $0.08 during midday trading on Friday. 19,109 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 269,855. Comera Life Sciences has a 1 year low of $0.08 and a 1 year high of $0.70.

Get Comera Life Sciences alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Comera Life Sciences

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Comera Life Sciences stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMRAW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 202,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

About Comera Life Sciences

Comera Life Sciences Holdings, Inc, a preclinical stage life sciences company, develops an internal portfolio of proprietary therapeutics that incorporate its proprietary formulation platform, SQore. Its SQore platform is designed to enable the conversion of intravenous (IV) biologics to subcutaneous (SQ) versions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comera Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comera Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.