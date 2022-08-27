Collateral Pay (COLL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $314.00

Collateral Pay (COLL) traded down 9.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. One Collateral Pay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0190 or 0.00000094 BTC on exchanges. Collateral Pay has a market cap of $117,406.13 and approximately $314.00 worth of Collateral Pay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Collateral Pay has traded down 4.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Collateral Pay Coin Profile

Collateral Pay’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,192,106 coins. Collateral Pay’s official Twitter account is @CollateralDefi.

Collateral Pay Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Collateral Pay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Collateral Pay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Collateral Pay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

