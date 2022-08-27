Coles Group (OTCMKTS:CLEGF) Trading Down 9%

Shares of Coles Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLEGF – Get Rating) fell 9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $12.20 and last traded at $12.20. 273 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 1,567 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.40.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Coles Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.
Coles Group Stock Performance
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.86.
About Coles Group
Coles Group Limited operates as a retailer in Australia. It operates through Supermarkets, Liquor, and Express segments. The company provides fresh food and groceries through 834 supermarkets; and coles.com.au, which offers a choice of home delivery, including same-day, overnight drop and go services, and pick up from click and collect locations.
