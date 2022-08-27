Coinsbit Token (CNB) Market Capitalization Hits $191,182.17

Coinsbit Token (CNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 26th. Coinsbit Token has a total market cap of $191,182.17 and $5,024.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Coinsbit Token has traded 33.5% lower against the dollar. One Coinsbit Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Coinsbit Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004938 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,254.32 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004997 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004936 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00003828 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002524 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.96 or 0.00128150 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032293 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00085893 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Coin Profile

Coinsbit Token is a coin. It launched on October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io.

Buying and Selling Coinsbit Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coinsbit Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coinsbit Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coinsbit Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Coinsbit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Coinsbit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.