Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGF) Short Interest Down 90.7% in August

Posted by on Aug 27th, 2022

Coats Group plc (OTCMKTS:CGGGFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 90.7% from the July 31st total of 17,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Coats Group Price Performance

CGGGF stock remained flat at $0.75 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.85. Coats Group has a twelve month low of $0.71 and a twelve month high of $1.21.

Coats Group Company Profile

Coats Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies industrial threads worldwide. The company provides apparel and footwear, and accessories threads for sport/athleisure, denim, women wear, menswear, children's wear, leather wear, workwear, footwear, and intimates and underwear under Epic, Dual Duty, Seamsoft, Nylbond, Gral, Gramax, Astra, Sylko, Knit, EcoVerde, Eloflex, and Drybond brands; zips, trims, and crafting's for use in zips, interlinings, reflective tapes, and crafting products under Opti, Signal, and Connect brands; and software solutions that enables supply chain productivity gains and enhances supply and facilitating compliance under Coats Digital, FastReactPlan, VisionPLM, GSDCost, Intellocut, and Intellobuy.

