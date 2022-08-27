Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.03-$0.04 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $968.00 million-$972.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $958.36 million. Cloudflare also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to 0-$0.01 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NET. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $62.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $57.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $250.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $114.76.

NYSE NET traded down $3.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $64.39. The company had a trading volume of 3,310,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,752,081. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a current ratio of 5.45. Cloudflare has a 1-year low of $38.96 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The company has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a PE ratio of -70.76 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.45 and a 200-day moving average of $77.46.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.07). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.66% and a negative return on equity of 23.62%. The company had revenue of $234.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.52 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cloudflare will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Scott D. Sandell sold 2,441 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $99,861.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,454 shares in the company, valued at $141,303.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total transaction of $3,030,938.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 322,745 shares of company stock worth $19,901,941 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in Cloudflare by 56.2% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,915 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 31.3% in the second quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 11,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 2,733 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the second quarter valued at about $470,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new position in Cloudflare in the first quarter valued at about $439,000. Finally, Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 119.1% in the first quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 3,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 1,973 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

