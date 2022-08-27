Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY) Short Interest Update

Clicks Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CLCGY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the July 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Clicks Group Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:CLCGY traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $35.70. 282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 625. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.08. Clicks Group has a fifty-two week low of $32.68 and a fifty-two week high of $44.44.

Clicks Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.1757 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 30th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Clicks Group Company Profile

Separately, HSBC raised Clicks Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th.

(Get Rating)

Clicks Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and beauty retailer, and pharmaceutical distributor and wholesaler in South Africa. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Distribution. It retails pharmacy, health and beauty through approximately 840 stores, and 620 in-store pharmacies for the middle to upper income markets under the Clicks name.

