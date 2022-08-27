Citigroup Reaffirms Buy Rating for BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR)

Citigroup restated their buy rating on shares of BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BRBR. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $33.00.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 4.1 %

BRBR stock opened at $24.37 on Tuesday. BellRing Brands has a twelve month low of $20.36 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BellRing Brands ( NYSE:BRBR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BellRing Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in BellRing Brands by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 10,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in BellRing Brands by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in BellRing Brands by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 18,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its position in BellRing Brands by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the last quarter.

BellRing Brands Company Profile



BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

