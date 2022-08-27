Citigroup Lowers New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) to Sell

Citigroup cut shares of New Hope (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

New Hope Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NHPEF opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. New Hope has a one year low of $1.37 and a one year high of $3.61.

New Hope Company Profile

New Hope Corporation Limited explores, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open-cut coal mines that produce thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in north Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

