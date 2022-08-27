Citigroup Lowers HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target to $37.00

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Citigroup from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the computer maker’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of HP from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of HP in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of HP from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut HP from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $37.08.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. HP has a 52 week low of $26.11 and a 52 week high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $32.46 billion, a PE ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.57.

HP Dividend Announcement

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The computer maker reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.19 billion. HP had a net margin of 9.61% and a negative return on equity of 188.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that HP will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 13th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.99%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total value of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Marie Myers sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.91, for a total transaction of $179,595.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,175.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 34,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.67, for a total value of $1,110,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 551,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,007,834.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,719 shares of company stock valued at $1,828,345 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HP

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its holdings in HP by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 7,376 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,151 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of HP by 5.3% during the first quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.8% during the second quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 11,089 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $364,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 2.9% during the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 11,330 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.94% of the company’s stock.

About HP



HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.



