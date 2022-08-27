Citigroup Inc. Acquires 480,996 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) by 19.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,954,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 480,996 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $303,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Monetary Management Group Inc. increased its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Monetary Management Group Inc. now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 69.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $120.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $109.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $135.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.26.

LYB traded down $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,397,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,277,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.01. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $117.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $87.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.69. The company has a market cap of $28.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.29, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.27.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.91 by $0.28. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm had revenue of $14.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 17.35 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.48%. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 29.01%.

In other news, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total value of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael C. Mcmurray sold 33,880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.94, for a total value of $3,758,647.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,612 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,394,555.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jagjeet S. Bindra sold 2,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.44, for a total transaction of $294,201.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020 shares in the company, valued at $782,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

