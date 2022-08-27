Citigroup Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $115.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Stock Down 3.9 %
Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Institutional Trading of Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Bright Horizons Family Solutions
Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.
