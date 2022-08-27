Citigroup Cuts Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM) Price Target to $115.00

Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Citigroup from $126.00 to $115.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BFAM. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $115.00 to $83.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $91.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bright Horizons Family Solutions presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $95.29.

Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions stock opened at $70.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.97 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $82.93 and its 200 day moving average is $103.47. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a twelve month low of $70.99 and a twelve month high of $171.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61. The company had revenue of $490.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $502.47 million. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 10.72%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 58.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in Bright Horizons Family Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 65.9% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. 98.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

