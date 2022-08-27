Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.82-$0.84 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.84. The company issued revenue guidance of $13.16 billion-$13.42 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $12.82 billion. Cisco Systems also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.49-$3.56 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $55.59.

Cisco Systems Trading Down 2.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $45.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $190.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.97. Cisco Systems has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $64.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.00.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The business’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.90%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total transaction of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total transaction of $614,426.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,746,628. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Cisco Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,105 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 5,316 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 158.0% in the 1st quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 5,643 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 15,373 shares in the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter worth $428,000. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

