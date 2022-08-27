Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF) Downgraded to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Cincinnati Financial from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Shares of Cincinnati Financial stock opened at $100.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.31 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $108.87 and its 200-day moving average is $121.27. Cincinnati Financial has a one year low of $93.41 and a one year high of $143.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Cincinnati Financial ( NASDAQ:CINF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.40). Cincinnati Financial had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 7.59%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 64.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial will post 5.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Thomas J. Aaron acquired 1,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $552,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink bought 510 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were bought at an average price of $96.66 per share, with a total value of $49,296.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,276,528.38. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Aaron bought 1,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $96.33 per share, for a total transaction of $99,219.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,934.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CINF. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,072,000 after buying an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Cincinnati Financial by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 6,853 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $781,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 433,832 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,426,000 after purchasing an additional 60,820 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

