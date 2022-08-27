Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $305.58.

Several analysts have recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Cigna from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Cigna from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Cigna in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 price objective for the company.

Cigna Trading Down 2.4 %

CI opened at $284.87 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $275.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $257.62. The company has a market cap of $86.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Cigna has a one year low of $191.74 and a one year high of $293.96.

Cigna Announces Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.62 by $0.60. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $45.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cigna will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $106,590.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cigna news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 3,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $933,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,749 shares in the company, valued at $8,572,230. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,599,485. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 32,898 shares of company stock worth $9,163,758. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cigna

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in Cigna by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Cigna during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Cigna during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 88.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Cigna

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

