Chrono.tech Trading Down 9.3% Over Last 7 Days (TIME)

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded 7.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. Chrono.tech has a market cap of $37.59 million and $307,911.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 9.3% lower against the US dollar. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be purchased for approximately $52.94 or 0.00263904 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004986 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005034 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004985 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004013 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002549 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00128491 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.54 or 0.00032584 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.39 or 0.00086675 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

TIME is a coin. Its launch date was December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The official message board for Chrono.tech is blog.chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official website is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Chrono.tech Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

