Chrono.tech (TIME) Trading Down 8.4% Over Last Week

Chrono.tech (TIME) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 27th. Chrono.tech has a total market capitalization of $39.30 million and $323,006.00 worth of Chrono.tech was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chrono.tech coin can currently be bought for $55.35 or 0.00273894 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Chrono.tech has traded 8.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004951 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,208.56 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004948 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00003903 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002530 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00128487 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00032504 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.33 or 0.00085757 BTC.

Chrono.tech Coin Profile

Chrono.tech is a coin. It was first traded on December 8th, 2016. Chrono.tech’s total supply is 710,113 coins and its circulating supply is 710,112 coins. The Reddit community for Chrono.tech is https://reddit.com/r/ChronoBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Chrono.tech is chrono.tech. Chrono.tech’s official Twitter account is @ChronobankNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. Chrono.tech’s official message board is blog.chrono.tech.

Buying and Selling Chrono.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “Time is an Ethereum-based token issued by Chronobank. It allows users to receive dividends from the fees and issuance of Labor-Hour Tokens (LHT) in the Chronobank system. Chronobank is a system designed to tokenize labour-hours using blockchain technology. The system leverages smart contract techniques to automate a process whereby a country-specific ‘labour-hour’ token may be redeemed for real labour-hours via legally binding (traditional) contracts with labour-offering companies. The proposed ‘stable-coin’ LHT implementation provides a non-volatile, inflation-resistant digital asset transfer system. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chrono.tech directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chrono.tech should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Chrono.tech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

