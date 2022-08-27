China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD) Short Interest Up 120.9% in August

China Yuchai International Limited (NYSE:CYD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,600 shares, a growth of 120.9% from the July 31st total of 21,100 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

China Yuchai International Price Performance

NYSE CYD remained flat at $8.78 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,446. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.40. China Yuchai International has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $15.35.

China Yuchai International Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 5th.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of China Yuchai International

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on China Yuchai International in a research note on Friday, August 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corton Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the fourth quarter worth about $310,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $119,000. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of China Yuchai International during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 1,245.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arnhold LLC increased its position in shares of China Yuchai International by 3.1% during the second quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 245,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,402 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, and agriculture applications in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE.

Recommended Stories

