Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Children’s Place Price Performance

Shares of PLCE opened at $44.33 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCEGet Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Children’s Place

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Children’s Place

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

