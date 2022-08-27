Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Children’s Place (NASDAQ:PLCE – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.95-$3.95 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94. The company issued revenue guidance of $500.00 million-$500.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $507.80 million. Children’s Place also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.00-$7.00 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Children’s Place from a neutral rating to a sell rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Children’s Place from $56.00 to $46.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their target price on shares of Children’s Place from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.60.

Shares of PLCE opened at $44.33 on Friday. Children’s Place has a fifty-two week low of $36.97 and a fifty-two week high of $113.50. The company has a market capitalization of $584.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 1.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Children’s Place ( NASDAQ:PLCE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($1.86). Children’s Place had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 60.35%. The company had revenue of $380.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.42 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Children’s Place will post 7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Children’s Place news, Director John E. Bachman acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.50 per share, with a total value of $57,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $777,007. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLCE. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in shares of Children’s Place by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Children’s Place by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,976 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Children’s Place during the 1st quarter valued at about $345,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Children’s Place by 426.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 4,459 shares during the period. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Children’s Place in the 1st quarter worth approximately $270,000. 99.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Children's Place, Inc operates as a children's specialty apparel retailer. The company operates in two segments, The Children's Place U.S. and The Children's Place International. It sells apparel, footwear, accessories, and other items for children; and designs, contracts to manufacture, and sells merchandise under the proprietary The Children's Place, Place, Baby Place, Gymboree, and Sugar & Jade brand names.

