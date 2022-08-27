Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Given New $44.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $29.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Chewy from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Chewy from $59.00 to $38.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Chewy from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Chewy from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $52.50.
Chewy Stock Down 6.1 %
Shares of CHWY opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. Chewy has a 52-week low of $22.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.46. The stock has a market cap of $16.02 billion, a PE ratio of -165.65 and a beta of 0.39.
Insider Transactions at Chewy
In other news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total transaction of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 155,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $4,219,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 722,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,643,013.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 11,422 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $571,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 181,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,098,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 580,777 shares of company stock valued at $20,865,839. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chewy
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHWY. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 30.5% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 16,533,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,864,834 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 7,622,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,977,000 after purchasing an additional 552,115 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,326,000 after purchasing an additional 97,657 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Chewy by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,369,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,969,000 after purchasing an additional 856,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Chewy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,329,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,981,000 after purchasing an additional 112,753 shares during the last quarter.
About Chewy
Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.
