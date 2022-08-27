Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG) Trading Down 4.9%

Chesapeake Gold Corp. (CVE:CKG – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 4.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$2.12 and last traded at C$2.12. 1,950 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 13,850 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.23.

Chesapeake Gold Trading Down 4.9 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.75. The company has a market capitalization of C$142.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.04. The company has a quick ratio of 19.10, a current ratio of 19.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Chesapeake Gold (CVE:CKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

About Chesapeake Gold

Chesapeake Gold Corp., a mineral exploration and technology company, focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of gold and silver deposits in North and Central America. The company also explores for zinc ores. The company's flagship project is the Metates project, which comprises 12 mineral concessions totaling 4,261 hectares located in Durango State, Mexico.

