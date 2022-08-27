ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) Receives $62.43 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $62.43.

CCXI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered ChemoCentryx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered ChemoCentryx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ChemoCentryx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Susan M. Kanaya sold 19,898 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,803.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,601.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer Markus J. Cappel sold 7,564 shares of ChemoCentryx stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.22, for a total value of $379,864.08. Following the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 87,658 shares in the company, valued at $4,402,184.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 217,623 shares of company stock valued at $10,848,962 over the last three months. 8.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ChemoCentryx Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChemoCentryx by 360.7% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

CCXI opened at $51.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. ChemoCentryx has a 12-month low of $14.95 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.36 and a 200-day moving average of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.07 and a beta of 1.67.

ChemoCentryx Company Profile



ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

Featured Stories

