Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY) Short Interest Update

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CLAY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a decrease of 39.3% from the July 31st total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CLAY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.07. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,905. Chavant Capital Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.68 and a fifty-two week high of $11.94. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.05 and a 200-day moving average of $9.97.

Institutional Trading of Chavant Capital Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLAY. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Chavant Capital Acquisition by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 37,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 19,858 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 266.9% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 44,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 32,071 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 67,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. raised its stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 92,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chavant Capital Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $996,000. 87.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chavant Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Chavant Capital Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

