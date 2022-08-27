ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) Shares Purchased by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC lifted its position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 17.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in ChargePoint were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in ChargePoint by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,948,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,171,000 after acquiring an additional 516,124 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,230,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,485,000 after buying an additional 488,123 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 2,014,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,377,000 after buying an additional 415,057 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,332,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,380,000 after buying an additional 48,799 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 76,206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 876,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,703,000 after buying an additional 875,611 shares during the period. 51.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on CHPT shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America raised their price target on ChargePoint from $14.00 to $15.50 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on ChargePoint from $28.00 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. B. Riley began coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ChargePoint from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ChargePoint presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.07.

Insiders Place Their Bets

ChargePoint Stock Performance

In other news, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,843,606.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Henrik Gerdes sold 43,606 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $526,324.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 121,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,471,055.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eric Sidle sold 33,442 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $620,349.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 584,561 shares in the company, valued at $10,843,606.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,118,476 shares of company stock valued at $28,874,024. Corporate insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a current ratio of 3.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.28 and a beta of 1.88. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.50 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $81.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.10 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 53.96% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ChargePoint Profile

(Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.