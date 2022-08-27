Channels Trading Down 1% Over Last Week (CAN)

Channels (CAN) traded up 12.5% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Channels has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Channels has a market capitalization of $87,839.53 and $29,710.00 worth of Channels was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Channels coin can now be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Channels Coin Profile

CAN is a coin. Channels’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 209,491,264 coins. Channels’ official Twitter account is @canya_io.

Buying and Selling Channels

According to CryptoCompare, “CanYa is a platform for the home and digital services industry, allowing users to find, book, pay and review service providers. The CanYaCoin is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, powering the platform payment system, enabling a decentralised, trustless and hedged escrow service, a single bridge between fiat and a variety of cryptocurrencies, a powerful rewards system to encourage network effects, and incentivised user-curation and userarbitration. “

