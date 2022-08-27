CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW) Short Interest Update

CF Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:CFIVW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 48.2% from the July 31st total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 55,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Acquisition Corp. IV

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CFIVW. Highbridge Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 3,244,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after buying an additional 99,114 shares during the last quarter. Fort Baker Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of CF Acquisition Corp. IV in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000.

CF Acquisition Corp. IV Price Performance

CFIVW traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.06. 374 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,398. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.08. CF Acquisition Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $0.05 and a 12 month high of $1.10.

