Cetera Advisors LLC Sells 15,206 Shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO)

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF (BATS:DIVO – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 284,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,206 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF were worth $10,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 35,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 46,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 8,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $6,053,000.

Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF Trading Down 1.8 %

BATS DIVO opened at $35.39 on Friday. Amplify CWP Enhanced Dividend Income ETF has a one year low of $25.59 and a one year high of $30.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.72.

