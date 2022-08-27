Cetera Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,508 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,636 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $7,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hikari Power Ltd raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.0% during the first quarter. Hikari Power Ltd now owns 23,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. ACG Wealth raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.6% during the first quarter. ACG Wealth now owns 13,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 36.4% during the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.1% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 87,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.1 %

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $226.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.32. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.46.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 42.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $76.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Articles

