Cetera Advisors LLC Purchases 246,116 Shares of EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)

Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH – Get Rating) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 777,931 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,116 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned about 1.42% of EHang worth $9,327,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in EHang in the 4th quarter worth $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EHang during the 4th quarter valued at about $424,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of EHang by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 65,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.74% of the company’s stock.

Get EHang alerts:

EHang Stock Performance

EHang stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 2.26. EHang Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $29.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.99 million, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $9.94.

EHang Profile

EHang ( NASDAQ:EH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. EHang had a negative return on equity of 98.91% and a negative net margin of 765.33%. The firm had revenue of $0.91 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that EHang Holdings Limited will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company in the People's Republic of China, East Asia, Europe, and internationally. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for various industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EHang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EHang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.