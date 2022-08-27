Cetera Advisors LLC Increases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 20,237 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $9,665,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 33,319 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after acquiring an additional 9,482 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 11,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791 shares during the last quarter. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,746,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 54.1% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 23,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 8,280 shares during the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.16 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.21 and a 12-month high of $117.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $107.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.21.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

