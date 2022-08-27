Cetera Advisors LLC Has $9.86 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 198,884 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,711 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in Intel by 2,835.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $31,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Intel during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on INTC shares. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $47.00 to $39.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.83.

Intel Price Performance

INTC opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $136.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.62. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $33.35 and a twelve month high of $56.28.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.41). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Intel’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be given a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 31.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 14,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.